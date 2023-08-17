DECATUR — The Community Foundation of Macon County has been re-accredited through the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations, the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence.

The national organization establishes legal, ethical and effective practices for community foundations. It first certified the Macon County foundation in May 2006.

According to the CFMC administration, the local foundation "works to meet critical community needs and support local organizations in the areas of social services, education, arts/culture and recreation, conservation, and health," as stated in the press release.

“Meeting the National Standards benchmarks is a rigorous, comprehensive process,” said Randy Royster, board member of the Council on Foundations. “This accreditation is a significant accomplishment that indicates The Community Foundation of Macon County demonstrates a commitment to transparency, quality, integrity and accountability as it carries out its mission."

Community foundations are required to document their policies for donor services, investments, grantmaking and administration. More than 500 community foundations are accredited. The national program provides quality assurance to donors and legal and financial advisors.

“This is a significant accomplishment,” said Natalie Beck, President and CEO of CFMC. “When people trust CFMC with a charitable bequest, to establish a fund, or set up an annuity, they do it knowing that we have met rigorous standards for donor services, investment management, grantmaking and administration.”

