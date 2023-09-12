DECATUR — Parents and guardians will be allowed to register for Toys for Tots' toys during the Dove, Inc. Christmas Care and Share sign-ups.
A photo identification and proof the children live in the home will be needed.
For more information, call 217-428-6616.
Locations and times:
- Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23;
- –Decatur Public Library, Children’s Auditorium 130 N. Franklin St.. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5;
- SIU School of Medicine, 102 W. Kenwood St., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10;
- –Decatur Boys and Girls Club, 859 N. Jasper, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18,;
- – Decatur Public Library, Children’s Auditorium, 130 N. Franklin St., 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19;
- Decatur Public Library, Children’s Auditorium, 130 N. Franklin St., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2;
- SIU School of Medicine, 102 W. Kenwood St., Decatur, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9,
- Familia Dental, 141 E. Pershing Road, 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 15;
- –Empowerment Opportunity Center, 360 E. Marietta St., 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.