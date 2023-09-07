KENNEY – The 38th annual Kenney Fall Festival kicks off Friday.

Held in downtown Kenney, the free family event will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The festival is sponsored, in part, by the Kenney Civic League, area businesses and the Friends of the Fall Festival.

Bingo will immediately follow the opening ceremony. Other live entertainment on Friday evening includes the Sugar Creek Cloggers at 6 p.m., the Modern Cowboyz at 7 p.m. and Next Thing Smokin from 9 to 11 p.m.

Saturday will start off with a biscuits and gravy meal served in the Kenney Community Center from 7 to 9 a.m. The Kenney Fall Festival Parade will then kick off at the Village Park at 10 a.m.

Visitors can play bingo for prizes again at noon and 1 p.m. The Kenney Christian Church's Ladies Aide Cake Walks are scheduled for 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Live entertainment on Saturday includes a service dog demonstration at 2 p.m., a performance by southern gospel duo Echos of Grace at 2:30 p.m., the Heartland Cloggers at 4 p.m., a hypnosis show around 5 p.m., and Clinton school dance teams at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday night's live music acts are the Green Diamond Express from 7 to 9 p.m. and Dick & Brad from 9 to 11 p.m.

Other festival offerings including a petting zoo, food booths, arts and crafts, bounce house and slide, bags tournament, car display, balloon twisters, face painting and more. Sign up for the bags tournament begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Kenney Fire Department will hold its annual chicken supper on Saturday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. or until food runs out. Service is drive up and pick up. Tickets are adults $10 and children $5.

Throughout the weekend the Kenney Heritage Association will be selling rootbeer floats and popcorn and will also host a game booth. The Kenney Civic League will be selling walking tacos, BBQ and pop in addition to hourly raffle prizes.

