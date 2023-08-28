DECATUR — Kaylee Ford of Franklin has been crowned the 2023 Illinois Festival Pageant queen.

Teen winner was Claire Oliver of Pawnee. Junior Miss was Holly Kruse of Taylorville. Preteen winner was Kelsey Hannel from Pleasant Plains.

The pageant, which was held Aug. 19 at the Decatur Club, was open to yojhng women from Illinois. According to pageant director Melissa Muirheid, the event is designed to encourage “crowns and community.”

"The new winners are required to give back to their communities and perform community service and volunteer," she said.

Pageant categories included preteens. ages 10 to 12 years; junior miss, ages 13 to 15 years old; teens, ages 16 to 18 years old; and queens, ages 19 to 23 years old.

More than 40 young women took part in this year’s pageant.

