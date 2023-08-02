DECATUR — Technology is good, when it works.
That is especially true when it comes to combatting crime, Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said.
Speaking to those who attended a Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Breakfast on Wednesday at The Decatur Club, Brandel highlighted the important role quality surveillance images play in breaking cases.
In one case, Brandel said a suspect vehicle was caught on two cameras at different locations. One of the high-definition cameras captured something dropping out of the car that the detectives were able to retrieve. That dropped item led officers to a house where the suspects were apprehended.
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel talks about the importance of businesses having an up-to-date, functioning security system during the Chamber Business Breakfast on Wednesday at The Decatur Club.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandel noted that of the 11 homicides that have occurred this year, 10 have been solved. Surveillance technology, he said, played a role in many of those cases.
Unfortunately, Brandel said, not all systems are up to date or working properly — or working at all.
From January to May, Brandel said his officers responded to 923 security system alarms.
“Three of those required a report,” Brandel said. “The rest of them were false alarms,” many caused by staff members.
False 911 calls have also caused problems for officers.
From January to May, there were 2,139 calls for 911 made to the dispatch office. “Thirty-one required a report,” Brandel said.
Chasing after the false alarms has stretched an already short-staffed force, Brandel said.
According to the chief, the department is budgeted for 148 police officers. Only 118 officers are currently deployable.
“When we’re that far down, that has a significant impact on our ability to respond to calls,” he said.
Updated technology and knowledge will help area businesses as well as law enforcement, Brandel said.
“Every business is different in what you need and what you can afford. There are different solutions out there,” Brandel said.
Training for employees and staff on their business' security system can be beneficial. Staff should also know who at their business to contact when a security or other alarm goes off.
“The old information is no longer fresh,” Brandel said. “Update your information.”
Video system data, including dates and times, is important for crime scene investigations as well.
“And make sure it works,” Brandel said.
Public safety should be a priority for business owners as well as the police, Brandel stressed throughout the discussion.
“If people feel unsafe to come into your business, they won’t come in,” Brandel said. “If people feel unsafe in your community, they won’t go out and they won’t spend money.
In the end, Brandel said, it's best to be proactive when it comes to security.
“Be prepared for that dark moment, and you’re going to be ready for it if it happens,” Brandel said. “But more importantly, it plays a huge role in it ever happening.”
