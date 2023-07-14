DECATUR — Illinois State Police are warning drivers to use caution along eastbound Interstate 72 at milepost 144 in Macon County.
Cleanup continues from a Friday morning fire involving a commercial motor vehicle at the Illinois 48/Oreana exit.
"Please use caution driving through the area as traffic could be slowed or stopped," State Police Sgt. J. Tom Lillard said a news release.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
