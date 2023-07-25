DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department is investigating a Tuesday morning house fire.

According to Battalion Chief Timothy May, crews responded at approximately 5:45 a.m. Tuesday to a house on fire at 2540 E. Geddes Ave. occupied by three children and one adult.

No injuries were reported.

"The first arriving units found a single-story house with smoke showing from the rear," May stated in a press release.

The first companies attacked the fire while fire truck crews vented the roof.

The fire was quickly under control, keeping most of the damage to a rear of the structure, according to the fire department.

May completed the preliminary investigation and contacted the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal for assistance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

