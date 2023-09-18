DECATUR — The last day for the Macon County Environmental Management Department's paint and electronic collection season will be Thursday, Sept. 28.

The recycling hours will be 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday and noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at Macon County Environmental Managements Recycle Center, 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur.

Staff will assist with unloading the items. No fee is required for paints, stains and varnish containers, but must be in the labeled, original containers. The limit is 20 containers or a combination of the three per vehicle.

A limit of seven TV’s and/or monitors will be accepted with a $10 fee for each.

Registration is available at www.MaconGreen.com or call (217) 425-4505.

The least fuel-efficient vehicles introduced each year since 1975 The least fuel-efficient vehicles introduced each year since 1975 1975 1976 1977 1978 1979 1980 1981 1982 1983 1984 1985 1986 1987 1988 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 (preliminary)