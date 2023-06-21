DECATUR — Salvation Army Lt. Shanell Debela admits leaving Decatur will be difficult.

“I’m so sad,” the departing leader said. “We found community and family here.”

Shanell Debela and her husband Lt. Kenesa Debela will leave Decatur and head for Chicago and their next assignment.

“I’d say it’s been bittersweet,” Kenesa Debela said. “We love Decatur so much. We were looking to do so many great things.”

Kenesa Debela’s parents live in Chicago and are growing older. “That’s the only reason that I was OK with the decision to be transferred,” he said.

The Salvation Army division commander distributes the officers’ assignments every three years.

By February, the Debelas hadn’t received word of a new assignment. “Then in the final hour, they told us we were moving,” Shanell Debela said. “We asked if there was any way we could say no. But we feel all of these appointments are inspired by God.”

Faith is important to the Debelas and their ministries. “God brought us here to Decatur,” Shanell Debela. “I’ve been able to use everything that I’ve learned in all my other professions right here.”

The couple have three children. Although one son is serving in the military and one son still in high school will be with them in Chicago, their daughter will remain in Decatur as a Millikin University student. “So I’ll be here once a month to check on my girl,” Shanell Debela said.

Jo Caulkins, along with her husband State Rep. Dan Caulkins, have worked alongside the Debelas during several community events.

“They both were great about working with us, setting up meetings,” she said about the Republican Women’s organization that met at the Salvation Army Community Room. “And they would pray before our meetings with us.”

Jo and Dan Caulkins were the annual Bell Ringing Chairs for two years. “And I’m going to keep my connection with them,” Jo Caulkins said.

The couple arrived at the Decatur Salvation Army assignment on July 5, 2020, to find a shattered window. “That could have been the enemy,” Shanell Debela said. “God had something to do here and he needed us to get it done at this time.”

Their new positions as senior officers in Chicago will be at the Ray and Joan Kroc Center Salvation Army. “But we’ll never forget our family here,” Shanell Debela said.

Their last day in the Decatur post will be June 28.

The couple’s Salvation Army career originated in Chicago. “So it’s come full circle,” Shanell Debela said.

The local Salvation Army offers services and programs, including the men’s shelter, Pathway of Hope for women and families, Toys for Tots, Salvation Army Angel Tree and other needs.

Randall and Susan Summit will take their post on July 1. The couple has 20 years of Salvation Army experience. According to Kyle Karsten, Salvation Army director of development and community relations in Decatur, the transition of the leaders will not affect the community. “We’re still going to meet human needs without discrimination,” he said, repeating the motto. “You’re going to get another set of Salvation Army officers that are dedicated to the calling. They are excited to come to Decatur.”

Karten admits we will miss the Debelas. “The interactions that they’ve had in the last three years speaks so highly of them,” he said. “The relationships that they developed in our organization and other groups, that won’t go away.”

Like the incoming officers, the Debelas will officially begin their new assignments on July 1 in Chicago.

“It’s been a beautiful place for ministry, for the people, the great partnerships, the new friends,” Shanell Debela said about Decatur. “We have learned from the people on the frontlines doing the work. There’s no place like Decatur.”

Close 1989: Brrr! A heavily bundled crowd huddled three rows deep for the annual Decatur Community Christmas Parade. Lendsay Muson, left, and Jennifer Stukins are well wrapped up against the cold. 1982: Thousands of spectators lined the streets of downtown Decatur for the annual Christmas Parade. 1978: The characters were from City of Milwaukee Parade but were honored to march in the Decatur Christmas Parade for the theme of "Christmas — A Time for Children." And in spite of the competition, they were a big hit marching in front of the big guy Santa who brought up the rear. 1990: Getting ready to march in the Decatur Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade are the elves for the Toys for Tots float that is sponsored nationally by the U.S. Marine Corps and locally by Coldwell Barker Cardwell Realty. 1978: Accompanied by band music, waiting sirens and the squeals of delighted children, the Christmas season officially marched into Decatur via the Community Christmas Parade. 1984: Rex Dolinger, Peoria, wears hand guard as he shears trees. All Christmas trees must be sheared into shape in the summer time to be ready for Christmas. 1997: Dawn Marquis bought home her Christmas tree the hard way, bout a special motive made the pedaling easier: "It's for my 3-month-old, Cory. It's our first Christmas." Marquis goth the tree at the Salvation Army, which received 120 trees from Four E'S Christmas Trees Inc., of Mount Zion. 1992: Mike Jacobs, owner of the Glenview Tree Farm, Oreana, give children from Little People's Prep School a high look at some of the Christmas trees from one of several towers on the farm. 8 archive photos of Decatur celebrating the Christmas season Let's dig into the Herald & Review archives and look at these photos from the past. 1989: Brrr! A heavily bundled crowd huddled three rows deep for the annual Decatur Community Christmas Parade. Lendsay Muson, left, and Jennifer Stukins are well wrapped up against the cold. 1982: Thousands of spectators lined the streets of downtown Decatur for the annual Christmas Parade. 1978: The characters were from City of Milwaukee Parade but were honored to march in the Decatur Christmas Parade for the theme of "Christmas — A Time for Children." And in spite of the competition, they were a big hit marching in front of the big guy Santa who brought up the rear. 1990: Getting ready to march in the Decatur Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade are the elves for the Toys for Tots float that is sponsored nationally by the U.S. Marine Corps and locally by Coldwell Barker Cardwell Realty. 1978: Accompanied by band music, waiting sirens and the squeals of delighted children, the Christmas season officially marched into Decatur via the Community Christmas Parade. 1984: Rex Dolinger, Peoria, wears hand guard as he shears trees. All Christmas trees must be sheared into shape in the summer time to be ready for Christmas. 1997: Dawn Marquis bought home her Christmas tree the hard way, bout a special motive made the pedaling easier: "It's for my 3-month-old, Cory. It's our first Christmas." Marquis goth the tree at the Salvation Army, which received 120 trees from Four E'S Christmas Trees Inc., of Mount Zion. 1992: Mike Jacobs, owner of the Glenview Tree Farm, Oreana, give children from Little People's Prep School a high look at some of the Christmas trees from one of several towers on the farm.