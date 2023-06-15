DECATUR — Decatur Salvation Army officers Kenesa and Shanell Debela will be leaving Decatur on July 1 after serving three years in the area.
The couple and their family will move to Chicago to serve as the senior officers at the Kroc Center.
A Farewell Open House will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Community Center, 229 W. Main St., Decatur.
The Salvation Army often moves its officers as part of the overall National Master Planning, according to the organization. Decatur new officers, Majors Randall and Susan Summit, will join the ministry in Decatur on July 1.
PHOTOS: Kiwanis Pancake Days in 24 images
Kiwanis Pancake Days • Feb. 29, March 1 • Bloomington Center for Performing Arts • Story by Kevin Barlow • Photos by Lewis Marien
The annual Kiwanis Pancake Days is a beloved community tradition that not only feeds thousands of hungry residents, but is also the longest running community service project in Kiwanis International.
More than 75,000 buttermilk pancakes prepared on specially designed griddles are served over the two-day event, said Mike Laffey, the co-chairman of the event. The event is estimated to raise $15,000.
Proceeds from this event and the Kiwanis Mother’s Day Flower Sales help provide funds for up to 100 kids to Camp Limberlost at East Bay Camp at Lake Bloomington.
“These are kids who for one reason or another, need a camp to help them,” Laffey said. “We also provide help for other programs for local kids including Harmony Park, The Baby Fold, Salvation Army and Children’s Miracle Network.”
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Donnette Beckett
"Together Decatur" Columnist and Food/Drink Reporter
“Together Decatur” columnist and food and drink reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
