PHOTOS: Kiwanis Pancake Days in 24 images

Kiwanis Pancake Days • Feb. 29, March 1 • Bloomington Center for Performing Arts • Story by Kevin Barlow • Photos by Lewis Marien

The annual Kiwanis Pancake Days is a beloved community tradition that not only feeds thousands of hungry residents, but is also the longest running community service project in Kiwanis International.

More than 75,000 buttermilk pancakes prepared on specially designed griddles are served over the two-day event, said Mike Laffey, the co-chairman of the event. The event is estimated to raise $15,000.

Proceeds from this event and the Kiwanis Mother’s Day Flower Sales help provide funds for up to 100 kids to Camp Limberlost at East Bay Camp at Lake Bloomington.

“These are kids who for one reason or another, need a camp to help them,” Laffey said. “We also provide help for other programs for local kids including Harmony Park, The Baby Fold, Salvation Army and Children’s Miracle Network.”