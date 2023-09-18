DECATUR — Senior citizens in Macon County will soon have one location for activities, programs and other services.

After the relocation to the park district-owned facility is complete, the programs and services offered at the Decatur Macon County Senior Center will be available at the Scovill Activity Center. This includes all senior activities, senior assistance appointments, health screenings, daily congregate meals and special events.

The Decatur Macon County Senior Center’s full-time staff will transition to the park district’s location.

According to the Decatur Park District, two employees from the Macon County Senior Center will be joining two park district employees at the joint location, organizing many of the daily activities and programs.

Margaret Miller, president of the Decatur Macon County Senior Center Board, said she is happy for the move. “I think it’s wonderful for the future,” she said. “And I think it’s the right thing for the seniors.”

The fate of the Macon County Senior Center building, located at 1430 N. 22nd St, Decatur, is still undetermined, Miller said.

The staff and their responsibilities will remain the same. The thrift store, however, will be closing.

“We’re just combining services to make it better for the seniors and a one-stop-shop idea,” Miller said.

Macon County Senior Center Outreach Manager Cheryl Palmer will be moving her office to the new location. “It’s going to bring a broader range of activities for them and also a new environment and up-to-date facilities,” she said. “It’s just going to be great overall for them.”

Parking and the scenery is also better for the seniors, according to the administration. “You have the trees, the gardens, it’s going to be a great change for them,” Palmer said.

Scovill Activity Center is on a Decatur Public Transit System route, allowing a transportation option for those who currently use the bus to get to the senior center on 22nd Street.

The Greater Decatur Chorale and Dementia Friendly Initiative will continue to meet at Scovill Park West facility adjacent to the Scovill Activity Center.

“We are excited to welcome the staff and clients of the Decatur Macon County Senior Center to the park district as we continue to work towards a one-stop shop for seniors in Decatur,” said Clay Gerhard, the park district's executive director.

Through the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, the Decatur Macon County Senior Center began providing services and programs for local seniors in 1975.

The park district also has a long history of providing a gathering spot for local seniors.

Before seniors began meeting at the Scovill Activity Center, they gathered at the Johns Hill Senior Center on Jasper Street. The facility closed four years ago to make room for the new Johns Hill School and upgraded park facilities. The Scovill Activity Center is housed in the Scovill Golf Course clubhouse.

On average, more than 100 seniors visit the activity center throughout the day, the park district said.

“We look forward to expanding opportunities for seniors at the Scovill Activity Center and carrying on the great work of the Decatur Macon County Senior Center,” Gerhard said. “They have provided outstanding services to the seniors in our community for the last four decades.”

