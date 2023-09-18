Deanna Thomas talks with volunteer Joan Meeder at the Decatur Macon County Senior Center on Monday. “I just live a couple blocks away. I can take the bus or walk or drive,” said Thomas.
DECATUR — Senior citizens in Macon County will soon have one location for activities, programs and other services.
Beginning Nov. 1, the
Decatur Park District and the Decatur Macon County Senior Center will combine services at the Scovill Activity Center, 3909 W. Main St. in Decatur.
After the relocation to the park district-owned facility is complete, the programs and services offered at the Decatur Macon County Senior Center will be available at the Scovill Activity Center. This includes all senior activities, senior assistance appointments, health screenings, daily congregate meals and special events.
The Decatur Macon County Senior Center building is pictured on North 22nd Street on Monday. Beginning Nov. 1, the Decatur Park District and the Decatur Macon County Senior Center will combine facilities and services at the Scovill Activity Center.
The Decatur Macon County Senior Center’s full-time staff will transition to the park district’s location.
According to the Decatur Park District, two employees from the Macon County Senior Center will be joining two park district employees at the joint location, organizing many of the daily activities and programs.
Margaret Miller, president of the Decatur Macon County Senior Center Board, said she is happy for the move. “I think it’s wonderful for the future,” she said. “And I think it’s the right thing for the seniors.”
The fate of the Macon County Senior Center building, located at 1430 N. 22nd St, Decatur, is still undetermined, Miller said.
The entrance to the Decatur Macon County Senior Center is pictured on Monday. Beginning Nov. 1, the Decatur Park District and the Decatur Macon County Senior Center will combine facilities and services at the Scovill Activity Center.
The staff and their responsibilities will remain the same. The thrift store, however, will be closing.
“We’re just combining services to make it better for the seniors and a one-stop-shop idea,” Miller said.
Macon County Senior Center Outreach Manager Cheryl Palmer will be moving her office to the new location. “It’s going to bring a broader range of activities for them and also a new environment and up-to-date facilities,” she said. “It’s just going to be great overall for them.”
The Nearly New Thrift Shop is open inside the Decatur Macon County Senior Center on Monday. Beginning Nov. 1, the Decatur Park District and the Decatur Macon County Senior Center will combine facilities and services at the Scovill Activity Center.
Parking and the scenery is also better for the seniors, according to the administration. “You have the trees, the gardens, it’s going to be a great change for them,” Palmer said.
Scovill Activity Center is on a Decatur Public Transit System route, allowing a transportation option for those who currently use the bus to get to the senior center on 22nd Street.
The Greater Decatur Chorale and Dementia Friendly Initiative will continue to meet at Scovill Park West facility adjacent to the Scovill Activity Center.
“We are excited to welcome the staff and clients of the Decatur Macon County Senior Center to the park district as we continue to work towards a one-stop shop for seniors in Decatur,” said Clay Gerhard, the park district's executive director.
The interior of the Decatur Macon County Senior Center is pictured on Monday. Beginning Nov. 1, the Decatur Park District and the Decatur Macon County Senior Center will combine facilities and services at the Scovill Activity Center.
Through the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, the Decatur Macon County Senior Center began providing services and programs for local seniors in 1975.
The park district also has a long history of providing a gathering spot for local seniors.
Before seniors began meeting at the Scovill Activity Center, they gathered at the Johns Hill Senior Center on Jasper Street. The facility closed four years ago to make room for the new Johns Hill School and upgraded park facilities. The Scovill Activity Center is housed in the Scovill Golf Course clubhouse.
The entrance to the Decatur Macon County Senior Center is pictured on Monday. Beginning Nov. 1, the Decatur Park District and the Decatur Macon County Senior Center will combine facilities and services at the Scovill Activity Center.
On average, more than 100 seniors visit the activity center throughout the day, the park district said.
“We look forward to expanding opportunities for seniors at the Scovill Activity Center and carrying on the great work of the Decatur Macon County Senior Center,” Gerhard said. “They have provided outstanding services to the seniors in our community for the last four decades.”
Photos: Centennial Lake Fest
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
Lauren Johnston paints a craft with Greta Johnston, 2, at the Centennial Lake Fest on the shore of Lake Decatur on Saturday.
Cherry Brewer-Laffoon, Seven Brewer, 2, and Chris Brewer sit on a bench in front of Lake Decatur after arriving at the Centennial Lake Fest on Saturday. “When I was in high school I used to be on the Park District, and I used to throw rocks into the lake to help with erosion. So 25 years later some of the rocks I threw are still here,” said Chris Brewer.
Josh Lilly, of Decatur, rides an eFoil surfboard on Lake Decatur during the Centennial Lake Fest on Saturday.
The Staley family cuts the ribbon for the Staley Basin dedication ceremony during the Centennial Lake Fest on Saturday.
Centennial Lake Fest volunteers hand out plastic bottle boats for participants to attempt to break a world record at Lake Decatur on Sunday.
Event organizer Stephanie Endsley directs people to the shoreline of Lake Decatur to attempt to break a Guinness World Record for most plastic bottle boats launched simultaneously during the Centennial Lake Fest on Sunday.
A total of 282 participants launch plastic bottle boats into Lake Decatur at the same time for a Guinness World Records attempt during the Centennial Lake Fest on Sunday. The crowd was about 48 people short of breaking the record.
Plastic bottle boats float in Lake Decatur for at least a minute to attempt to break the world record for most bottle boats launched simultaneously during Centennial Lake Fest on Sunday.
Michael Empric, the adjudicator for Guinness World Records, oversees the world record attempt for most plastic bottle boats launched simultaneously during the Centennial Lake Fest on Sunday.
