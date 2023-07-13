DECATUR — Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael are home again.

And Tim Montgomery is happy to have them back.

“It’s not everyday that a person walks up to you and hands you a box of what was basically your childhood,” said the 42-year-old Decatur resident.

As a child growing up in the 1980s, Montgomery had a collection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles along with the bad guys and the vehicles they drove and the places where they lived.

“I had other interests as a little kid,” he said. “But Ninja Turtles were my favorite thing.”

After 25 years, the toys have been returned to Montgomery, who now has a family of his own.

“It was such a great surprise,” he said.

His 6-year-old son Luke was just as happy to have the large collection.

“Dad told me about them when I was three years old,” Luke said. “My favorite part of the set is Crane (a robotic character with an animated brain housed in the stomach).”

Throughout his childhood, Montgomery collected various pieces from the 1983 comic book series by artists Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird and the television show that followed. “I ended up with a pretty massive collection,” he said.

Montgomery would share pieces with his friends, he said. “We were into not only the action figures, but the cartoon show and the video games,” he said. “It was everywhere, every suitcase and lunchbox.”

Montgomery’s interests changed as he grew into a teenager and he put the toys away. However, friends of his family had a young son who was interested in the Ninja Turtles. “So I gave my collection to him,” Montgomery said. “He was happy to get it and I was happy to have the free space.”

The young friend grew up as well and lost interest in the toys, just like the original owner. The parents contacted Montgomery with the hopes he might want the toys back, as well as the VHS tapes of the shows.

“They know that I’ve got a son of my own now,” he said. “It was such a thoughtful and generous thing for them to do.”

The pieces were not in mint condition. The Baxter Stockman was missing his wings. A Slash character didn’t have an arm. Montgomery admits he lost the limbs before he gave the figures away.

Father and son still play with the toys, despite the characters’ flaws.

“They have guy time,” said wife and mother, Amber.

Luke had already begun collecting Ninja Turtle toys before he was given his dad’s childhood collection. He had the Turtle van, a shredder, a foot soldier and a few other figurines. “The ones that we bought were the ones they didn’t give back to us,” Montgomery said.

The toys have survived three generations of children. “And you can balance them and stand them up,” Montgomery said. “But they’ve only grown in value, if you’ve got them unopened. They’re hard to come by.”

Luke may keep the toys to pass on to the next generation of Montgomery children.