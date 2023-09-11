DECATUR — Jim Taylor retired in 1993 from Caterpillar.

He’s been working ever since.

“I’ve been involved in so many things over the years,” said Taylor, 81. “ But if somebody doesn’t ask me about it, I don’t remember doing it.”

When Taylor learned he was one of two recipients of the Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly’s Lifetime Achievement Awards, the news was a surprise, he said. “I had no idea I was getting it,” he said. “But I just do it because it comes from the heart.”

Lloyd Holman was just as shocked as his friend. “I knew Jimmy was getting one. He’s been at this a little longer than I have,” he said. “Nobody deserves it more than he does.”

The trades and labor union is one of the most important aspects of the retirees’ lives, they said. “Except my family,” Taylor said. “I’ve been in the union long enough, I know what it does for families.”

For those who do not favor the unions, Taylor and Holman believe the people are not familiar with their importance to the community.

“They don’t understand what the union is all about,” Taylor said. “They take care of the people that go to work everyday and go home to their family.”

Taylor learned early how the unions work with the employees. “They want the companies to respect and support the employees,” he said.

Safety is the most important aspect of a job, they said. “And in all aspects of your life,” Holman added. “Make sure you’re informed, so you make sound decisions instead of shooting from the hip and making a mess.”

According to Amy Rueff, resource director for the Illinois AFL-CIO and treasurer of the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, both men received their awards because of their work with the unions.

“The two of them are just such unique retirees in that they are so active in our labor council and the labor movement,” she said.

Although retired, Holman and Taylor continue to work with the union members as well as with the community. Both men have been instrumental in awarding scholarships to union members and their families through the Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship, Rueff said. “They’re always there speaking up for people,” she said.

Also on the list of community achievements include other scholarships, charities, the Workers’ Memorial Monument, located on the corner of the Macon County Courthouse lawn and organizing the Labor Day Picnic.

Although the men support union events, they will admit they fight for all the workers of the community. According to Holman, the Workers’ Memorial Monument was designed to raise awareness of safety in the workplace. “The employer and the employee both hold responsibility and reliability to make sure everybody goes home in the same shape they came to work in,” he said. “I dealt with that for years in the railroad industry.”

Holman retired in 2006. “And I’ve been working with the Workers’ Memorial since 1991,” he said.

When a project needs to be accomplished Holman is often the guy contacted first. “Some people say I have a fantastic memory,” he said. “No, I just write myself notes all the time.”

Taylor admits he loses track of the various activities he has been a part of in Decatur, Macon County and the unions. “I’ve got a list of things I’ve done for the union and the community, but I couldn’t tell you what one of them was.”

Taylor's effort recently earned him Decatur's Citizen of the Year honors.

The two men began working together when Holman was able to join Taylor on the Workers’ Memorial Monument years ago. “He was willing to help me with it,” Taylor said. “Without him I don’t know what would have happened, because I couldn’t get anybody else in the trades interested in it.”

The monument is one of the accomplishments Taylor shows pride in. “I go by it about every day and look at it,” he said.

