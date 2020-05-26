Conservation District hosting walleye fishing trip to Lake Erie

DECATUR -- The Macon County Conservation District is hosting a walleye fishing trip to Lake Erie from Sunday, June 14 through Tuesday, June 16.
On this trip to Oak Harbor, Ohio you’ll have a chance to fish for walleye on a charter boat. A fee of $465 per person includes the two day charter, fishing equipment, transportation, and lodging. Meals and an Ohio fishing license are not included. Participants will have an opportunity to obtain an Ohio fishing license upon arrival. The trip departs from Rock Springs Nature Center at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Must pre-register online by noon on June 1 at MaconCountyConservation.org. For more information, call (217) 423-7708.
PHOTOS: Volunteers tour Macon County Conservation District (2016)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!