Coors Light offers to pay for up to 1,000 dog adoptions across the U.S.

Coors Light is offering to pay up to $100 to people across the country to adopt a dog this Valentine's season.

The beer company announced that it is offering the money to cover adoption fees of the first thousand people to between now and Feb. 21.

To claim this donation help, you need to be of legal drinking age. Then, you need to complete the adoption process and text a photo of the adoption receipt showing the cost, name of the shelter, location of the shelter, date of adoption and the type of animal to 28130, along with the keyword "COORS4K9."

This offer isn't open to residents of California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia or West Virginia.

The ASPCA reports that about 3.3 million dogs enter U.S. animal shelters every year.

