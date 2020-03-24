Illinois dispels coronavirus rumors about hunting seasons, highways

With the fast moving developments in the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Illinois state agencies are sending out messages to dispel rumors.

Here's the latest in the state's battle against disinformation regarding COVD-19:

False rumor: Hunting seasons canceled

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police officers said if you have a permit, you can still hunt and fish on sites that remain open. State parks and fish and wildlife areas have been closed to the public.

Also, the conservation police department said officers have heard of "a rumor and fake news website" stating the Department of Natural Resources is closing the 2020 -- 2021 hunting seasons.

"This is completely FALSE," the agency said in a Facebook post Monday morning.

"Please do not spread these lies and create more anxiety for the public and your fellow outdoorsmen.." the post stated.

False rumor: Highways closing

The Illinois National Guard posted on social media that its members are not closing highways.