1,624 new COVID-19 cases announced in Illinois; 20 deaths, including in Douglas County
1,624 new COVID-19 cases announced in Illinois; 20 deaths, including in Douglas County

072320-blm-loc-3virusmain

Reditus Laboratories technicians interview a person who tested for COVID-19 at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, on Wednesday. McLean County and several other Central Illinois counties have experienced an increase in COVID cases since Fourth of July weekend, as more people are out and about and getting tested.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that 1,624 additional people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19 and 20 more people have died, including a Douglas County man in his 80s.

The latest numbers mean that 166,925 Illinoisans have had confirmed COVID cases since the novel virus arrived in Illinois earlier this year and 7,367 have died.

The statewide positivity rate of COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 22 is 3.4%, Illinois Department of Public Health said.

As of Wednesday night, 1,473 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

