1 additional case of COVID-19 reported in Macon County on Monday
1 additional case of COVID-19 reported in Macon County on Monday

Macon County Health Department

The Macon County Health Department is shown. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Macon County officials on Monday announced one newly confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 228. 

Of those, 185 people have been released from home isolation and 19 are recovering at home. Two patients are currently are in the hospital and 22 residents have died. 

Here is more information about the cases:

Download PDF Macon County Press Release June 29

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

