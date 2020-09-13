1 dead in Dewitt County crash

×
CLINTON — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Sunday in DeWitt County.
Coroner Randy Rice in a statement said the crash involved a single vehicle going eastbound on Interstate 74 that ran off the highway at 11 a.m. near mile marker 160.
The occupant was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m. at the scene, he said. An autopsy is planned Monday.
