1 killed in Logan County crash

LINCOLN — A 46-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Lincoln on Monday.

Illinois State Police say the crash occurred at 3:04 p.m. on U.S. 136 just west of Interstate 155 near Lincoln.

Police said a semi-trailer headed eastbound on U.S. 136 was stopped in a construction zone when a car also traveling eastbound failed to stop and struck the rear of the trailer. The driver of that car, a 46-year-old man from Green Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Logan County Coroner.

His name has not been released.

The driver of the semi-trailer was not injured.

No tickets were issued, but the crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Logan County Coroner’s Office.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

