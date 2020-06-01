1 new COVID-19 case reported in Macon County; total is now 196

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR— The Macon County Health Department announced that 3,690 COVID-19 county tests have been conducted.

Officials in a Monday statement said since Sunday updates, one new case was reported by the Joint Crisis Communication Team, meaning 196 total cases have been confirmed in Macon County.

The health department encourages social distancing and wearing face masks to limit the spread of COVID and those testing positive have reported a wide range of symptoms.

Those experiencing symptoms should contact their primary physician first and should not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless they're experiencing an emergency, officials say.

The health department also warned that caregivers should pay attention to rising temperatures, as a few circumstances can result in the death of a child being left in a hot car. The department says it only takes 10 minutes for the temperature in a vehicle to reach 94 degrees.