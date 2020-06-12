1 new COVID cases reported in Macon County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Friday reported that one additional case of COVID-19 had been confirmed.

A total of 206 positive cases and 4,662 tests have been have been reported in the county.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that 595 new coronavirus cases and 77 more virus-related deaths have been reported.

