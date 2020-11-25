10 COVID deaths in Macon County announced Wednesday night by health department

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, the director of the state's public health department, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, said it may be as long as a week or two before it becomes clear if Thanksgiving gatherings had any kind of effect on the number of cases or deaths.

Still, both she and Pritzker took the final chance before the holiday to implore people to stay home and avoid gathering with relatives and friends who don't already live with them.

“Please, please, please reconsider,” Ezike said to those who have made plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and extended family. “We don't want anyone's Thanksgiving dinner to turn into a COVID-19 superspreader event. ”

That was the same message in Chicago, where Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city's public health commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady, voiced concerns that such gatherings would make worse an already dire situation. Arwady said concerns have only grown since a spike in Canada in the number of cases after last month's Thanksgiving in that country.

In all, the state 's health department has reported that there have been 685,467 cases and 11,832 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began early this year.