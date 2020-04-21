You are the owner of this article.
10th Macon County resident with COVID-19 has died
A woman in her 60s is the tenth Macon County resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19 to die since the start of the pandemic, officials said Tuesday. 

"We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of this resident, and we ask that they are given respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one," the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said in a statement. 

The person was not a resident or employee at Fair Havens Senior Living, said Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion and public relations for the Macon County Health Department. The nine Macon County residents whose deaths were previously reported had all been residents at Fair Havens. 

The Joint Crisis Communication Team includes government and health leaders, including representatives of both hospitals and Crossing Healthcare.

A total of 55 confirmed cases had been reported as of Monday afternoon. Of those, 34 people were in home isolation; three were hospitalized; and nine had been released from isolation.  

"It is imperative that we all consider ourselves at risk for exposure to and contraction of COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "We all have the power to turn our everyday actions into a first line of defense against the contraction and further spread of this virus.

"Continue to stay home as often as possible, wear face coverings when you must go out in public, wash hands thoroughly and often, disinfect frequently-touched items and surfaces, and check in on yourselves and each other."

"We must make sacrifices, however difficult they may be, in the short-term for the benefit of the long-term. Everyone has a role to play."

