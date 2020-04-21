10th Macon County resident with COVID-19 has died

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A woman in her 60s is the tenth Macon County resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19 to die since the start of the pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

"We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of this resident, and we ask that they are given respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one," the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said in a statement.

The person was not a resident or employee at Fair Havens Senior Living, said Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion and public relations for the Macon County Health Department. The nine Macon County residents whose deaths were previously reported had all been residents at Fair Havens.

The Joint Crisis Communication Team includes government and health leaders, including representatives of both hospitals and Crossing Healthcare.

A total of 55 confirmed cases had been reported as of Monday afternoon. Of those, 34 people were in home isolation; three were hospitalized; and nine had been released from isolation.