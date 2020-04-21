You are the owner of this article.
11th Macon County resident with COVID-19 has died
11th Macon County resident with COVID-19 has died

Fair_Havens 4 04.20.20.JPG

Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur is shown Monday. There have been 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the facility at 1790 S. Fairview Ave. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — A woman in her 80s is the eleventh Macon County resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19 to die, officials said Tuesday afternoon. 

Earlier Tuesday, officials said a woman in her 60s also had died. 

The woman in her 80s had been a resident of Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. She is the tenth facility resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19 to have died since the pandemic began. 

Officials said Monday that the Illinois Department of Public Health had provided 300 test kits to Fair Havens so that all residents and staff could be tested. 

There are now 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County. Of those, 39 are associated with congregate living facilities, according to the Joint Crisis Communication Team. 

Nine people have been released from isolation. Four are hospitalized, and 34 are in home isolation. 

TUESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

