14th Macon County resident with COVID-19 has died, officials say

DECATUR — A woman in her 70s was the 14th Macon County resident to die after testing positive for COVID-19, officials say.
The county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said the woman was a resident of Fair Havens Senior Living, which has had more than 70 cases of coronavirus between residents and staff. Twelve Fair Havens residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, either at the facility or in hospitals, officials have said.
There have been 1,025 tests performed in Macon County, according to the Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of local health and government officials.
Officials also announced two newly confirmed cases, bringing the county's total to 127. Of those, 79 people are in home isolation, 11 are hospitalized and 23 have been released from isolation.
"All community members, whether feeling ill or well, must implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19. This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible," officials said.
PHOTOS: Signs of encouragement during COVID-19 in Central Illinois
Mount Zion Grade School
Marina's
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
Avon Theatre
Avon Theatre
Hearts
Stevenson Elementary School
Hearts for Healthcare Workers
Decatur Public Library
Decatur Brew Works
'God is the way'
All Things Beautiful
Mary W. French Academy
Peace sign
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
Grace United Methodist Church
Macon County Health Department
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Lincoln Theater
Macon County Health Department
Mount Zion Christian Church
Rock Springs Nature Center
Overlook Adventure Park
Chalk
Riverside Baptist Church
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Window sign
'Happy Spring!'
'Everything will be OK!'
Hearts
