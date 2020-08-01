15 new COVID cases announced in Macon County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department on Saturday announced 15 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the county total to 451. Of those, 264 have been released from isolation, 157 remain in home isolation and six are hospitalized. To date there have been 24 deaths.

Here are more details about the Macon County cases:

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 1,639 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in the state, including 8 additional confirmed deaths.

To date, the state has reported a total of 180,476 cases, including 7,503 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,809 specimens for a total of 2,739,377. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is 3.9%.