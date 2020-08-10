15 new COVID cases recorded in Macon County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County on Monday recorded 15 new cases of COVID.

The Macon County Health Department said there have been 638 cases since the pandemic started, including 29 on Saturday and 15 on Sunday.

" Due to the increase of tests being performed statewide, there is a delay in reporting from the Illinois Department of Public Health to the Macon County Health Department of the total number of tests. We strive to provide the most up-to-date testing numbers for Macon County," the department said.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health said there have been 195,399 cases of COVID, including 7,637 deaths. A total of 1,319 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease​ were added Monday.

