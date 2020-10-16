16 COVID cases reported in Shelby County

Testing for the illness has steadily ramped up, and with it the rate of positive test results, which is now at 5.1% statewide.

“We’re in a new wave of COVID-19, all across the nation and here in Illinois,” public health spokesman Cris Martinez said. “Three of the worst states in the country are bordering our state.”

He urged residents to “help prevent senseless tragedy: Wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

