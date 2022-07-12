16-year-old killed, three others seriously hurt in Assumption crash

A 16-year-old boy from Assumption was killed, and three other teen boys were seriously hurt, in a Christian County crash early Tuesday, state police said.

The crash took place at 6:17 a.m. on U.S. 51 at Leafland Street in Assumption, police said.

The boys were traveling in a 2018 Kia Optima that was stopped at Leafland Street. According to the initial investigation, police said, the vehicle traveled into the intersection, where it was struck by a 2018 Kenworth T800 straight truck traveling southbound on U.S. 51, police said.

The 16-year-old, identified as the driver, was airlifted to a regional hospital and pronounced dead there, police said.

A 15-year-old from Tower Hill and 14-year-old from Assumption were airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 14-year-old from Assumption was taken by ambulance to a hospital with "serious" injuries, police said.

The truck driver, a 46-year-old Decatur man, was not injured.

Central A&M High School opened its doors to grieving students and made counselors available Tuesday.

In a social media post Tuesday evening, Principal Charles Brown asked for prayers for the students' families and friends, as well as for the first responders who worked the crash scene.

"We were overwhelmed by the response of staff, parents, counselors, ministers, and community members who showed up today to be there for our Raiders," he wrote. "We are not perfect, but we truly are Raider Nation."

The school was slated to be open starting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday with donuts, juice and milk for any students who wanted to gather there.

"Thank you to the outpouring of help offered to Central A&M. We are truly grateful," Brown wrote. "Please, the best thing you can do now is pray for miracles. We need miracles."