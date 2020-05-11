16th Macon County resident with COVID-19 has died

DECATUR — A man in his 70s is the 16th Macon County resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19 who has died, officials said Monday.
The man had been a resident at Fair Havens Senior Living, where staff and residents have made up more than half of the county's 146 confirmed cases. Thirteen Fair Havens residents with COVID-19 have died.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of this resident, and we ask that they are given respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one," the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said.
One additional case was also confirmed Monday. Thirty-one residents have been released from isolation since testing positive for COVID-19. Two are hospitalized, and 97 are in recovery in their homes.
A total of 1,484 tests have been completed in Macon County.
"We encourage all community members to implement social distancing and face covering best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19," said the team, which is made up of government and local health officials who release data each afternoon.
