17 more Central Illinoisans die of COVID-19

Some of the deaths may not be reported by county health departments on Thursday because IDPH and county health departments report COVID numbers at different times.

The 97 new deaths mean that 10,030 Illinoisans have died of the virus since March, IDPH said.

The 9,935 new cases bring to 447,491 the number of state residents who have been diagnosed with the virus since March.

As of Wednesday night, 3,891 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 772 of them in intensive care and 343 on ventilators.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of tests for the previous week was 9.1%, up from 8.5% the day before.

