17 more Central Illinoisans die of COVID-19
100920-blm-loc-2covidtest

Reditus Laboratories technicians collect nasal samples while testing members of the public for the coronavirus at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, on Oct. 7.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD — Seventeen Central Illinois residents are among 97 people statewide reported on Thursday to have died of COVID-19.

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday reported 9,935 new COVID cases and 97 additional deaths.

In Central Illinois, the deceased included:

Some of the deaths may not be reported by county health departments on Thursday because IDPH and county health departments report COVID numbers at different times.

The 97 new deaths mean that 10,030 Illinoisans have died of the virus since March, IDPH said.

The 9,935 new cases bring to 447,491 the number of state residents who have been diagnosed with the virus since March.

As of Wednesday night, 3,891 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 772 of them in intensive care and 343 on ventilators.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of tests for the previous week was 9.1%, up from 8.5% the day before.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

