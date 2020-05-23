2,352 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois reported Saturday
2,352 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois reported Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — An additional 2,352 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois were reported Saturday by the state health department

The tally is now at 107,796 cases in 100 out of 102 Illinois counties. The number positive cases on a seven-day basis from May 14-20 works out to 13%. 

There also have been 4,790 deaths, including the following 75 reported Saturday: 

- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 8 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100

- Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s

- Macon County: 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 2 male 50s, 2 females 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

