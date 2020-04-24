You are the owner of this article.
2,724 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois reported on Friday
top story

CHICAGO — The state Department of Public Health on Friday announced 2,724 new cases of coronavirus disease, as well as the following 108 additional deaths:

  • Boone County: 1 male 60s
  • Clinton County: 1 female over 100
  • Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 14 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 11 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 5 males 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
  • Jefferson County: 1 male 70s
  • Kankakee County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s
  • Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
  • Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • McHenry County: 1 male 50s
  • Sangamon County: 1 male 70s
  • Whiteside County: 1 unknown 90s
  • Will County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s 

Statewide, there are 39,658 cases, including 1,795 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. 

WATCH GOV. PRITZKER'S DAILY PRESS CONFERENCE HERE 

