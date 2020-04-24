2 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Moultrie County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SULLIVAN— Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday morning by the Moultrie County Health Department, bringing the total number to four.

The two cases involved females in their 40s and are unrelated, according to a health department news release. As of Friday, 60 Moultrie County residents have been tested for coronavirus with 51 negative results and five still pending.

"Because this virus is becoming more widespread in our communities, the MCHD cautions everyone to consider themselves at risk for exposure," the statement read. "Those who are mildly ill should take extra precautions to isolate themselves from others, stay in contact with their doctor and not leave home."

Those at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19 include people who have a history of: Heart conditions

Diabetes

Chronic liver disease

Kidney disease undergoing dialysis

Lung disease, including asthma

Severe obesity

Immunocompromised (many conditions can cause individuals to be immunocompromised such as smoking, cancer treatment, HIV, AIDS or prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications.)