2 hurt after Sunday morning vehicle crash in Decatur

Firefighters report two people were taken to a hospital late Sunday morning after a collision between two pickup trucks at the intersection of West Grand and Fairview avenues in Decatur.

“I believe one of our engines was actually returning from a different alarm and noticed there had been an accident,” said Capt. Adam Ruderman, acting battalion chief. “It was obvious there had been a collision there and both vehicles had moderate to heavy damage.”

The accident happened just before 11 a.m. and traffic was disrupted while firefighters and police accident investigators worked the scene. Ruderman said firefighters spent 30 minutes dealing with the crash.

No further information was available at press time.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

