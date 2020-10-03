2 killed in Christian County head-on crash

KINCAID — Two motorists were killed Saturday in a head-on crash on Illinois 104 in Christian County.

The Illinois State Police in a statement said a Blue 2018 Ford vehicle was going westbound on Illinois Route 104 west of Kincaid Lake and crossed into the path of a White 2020 Chevrolet going eastbound.

Both drivers were killed, the statement said. They're identified as a 59-year-old man from Kincaid and a 67-year-old man from Taylorville. Then names aren't being released until next of kind are notified, police said.

The crash happened at 2:02 p.m. and closed the roadway. State Police, Taylorville Fire Department, Christian County Sheriffs Office, and Illinois Department of Transportation responded.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

