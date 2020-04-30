2 men arrested in connection with Effingham County murder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EFFINGHAM – A Mason man wanted for the murder of a 29-year-old woman in Effingham County has been arrested in Indiana

According to the Illinois State Police, Christopher E. Glass, 36, was taken into custody by the Indiana State Police and Terra Haute Police Department and is in their custody pending extradition to Illinois.

The body of Kimberly A. Mattingly was discovered Wednesday in rural Beecher City, a news release stated. An investigation led to arrest warrants being issued for Glass on preliminary charges of first degree murder, concealment of homicidal death and a parole violation warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections. His bond has been set at $5 million.

A second man, Aaron M. Kaiser, 37, of Beecher City, was arrested on a preliminary charge of concealing a homicidal death. Kaiser is being held in the Effingham County Jail pending a bond hearing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at (217) 278-5004 (tip line) or by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.

