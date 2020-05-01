2 more coronavirus cases announced in Macon County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Macon County rose by two Friday, bringing the total to 113, the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said.

Of those cases, 72 are in isolation at home, seven are hospitalized and 22 have been released from isolation. There have been 873 tests performed in the county.

The total number of deaths remains at 12, the most recent being announced Thursday. The patient, a man in his 60s, had been a resident at Fair Havens Senior Living, which had 10 other residents with confirmed cases of the disease die since the start of the pandemic.

“All community members, whether feeling ill or well, must implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19. This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible,” a news release stated," the news release stated.

As mandated by the state’s latest stay at home order, which went into effect Friday, face masks, or protective face coverings over the mouth and nose, are required in the following circumstances: