2 more coronavirus cases announced in Macon County

DECATUR — The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Macon County rose by two Friday, bringing the total to 113, the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said.
Of those cases, 72 are in isolation at home, seven are hospitalized and 22 have been released from isolation. There have been 873 tests performed in the county.
The total number of deaths remains at 12, the most recent being announced Thursday. The patient, a man in his 60s, had been a resident at Fair Havens Senior Living, which had 10 other residents with confirmed cases of the disease die since the start of the pandemic.
“All community members, whether feeling ill or well, must implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19. This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible,” a news release stated," the news release stated.
As mandated by the state’s latest stay at home order, which went into effect Friday, face masks, or protective face coverings over the mouth and nose, are required in the following circumstances:
- Shopping or working at retail businesses;
- Picking up food from a drive-thru or curbside;
- Visiting a health care provider;
- Traveling on public transportation, taxis or rideshares like Uber;
- Interacting with customers, clients, patients or coworkers at a place of business or worship that is open to the general public;
- Performing services for state and local government agencies, where close interactions with other people are unavoidable;
- When feeling sick, coughing, sneezing or otherwise ill.
Exceptions include children younger than 2 and people with medical issues whose health would be compromised if they wore a face covering.
The city of Decatur is expected discuss, at its meeting on Monday, an amendment to city code that outlines when masks would be required and sets fines for those who violate the order.
The ordinance says people who violate the code could be fined between $250 and $500 for each offense, but also says the city could take other steps.
"The goal of the city is to have people wear masks where required and thereby protect others from virus, not to generate tickets or revenue," City Manager Scot Wrighton wrote in a note to the council.
