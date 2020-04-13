2 more Macon County residents have died of COVID-19, officials say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Two more Macon County residents have died of COVID-19, both residents of Fair Havens Senior Living, officials said Monday night.

In a statement, the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said the people were a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s. They are the second and third residents to die of the disease in Macon County.

A total of 31 people have tested positive for the virus at Fair Havens, officials have said.

"Our team would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends, and we ask that they are given respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones," the team said.

The first Macon County resident to die of COVID-19 was also a man in his 80s who lived in the facility. His death was announced April 7.

A total of 42 people in Macon County have tested positive.

"It is imperative that we all consider ourselves at risk for exposure to and contraction of COVID-19," the team said. "... As a community, we must all take ownership of this situation and act as though we, too, are on the frontline ... because we are.