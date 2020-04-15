2 more residents of Fair Havens Senior Living have died, officials say

DECATUR — Two more residents of Fair Havens Senior Living have died of COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.
Both patients were women in their 80s, Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said in a news conference at the county office building.
The total number of Macon County residents who have died is five, all of whom were residents of Fair Havens. Officials have said that 32 cases were associated with the Decatur facility as of Tuesday afternoon, making up the bulk of the county's 43 confirmed cases.
Binkley said there were no additional positive cases Wednesday.
"One (death) would have been too many," Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said.
She said she had been in contact with state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, asking for help. Specifically, she said, community leaders are asking for all residents and employees of Fair Havens to be tested.
Several employees were tested Tuesday, she said, and those results are pending.
Additionally, officials said they are asking that the Illinois Department of Public Health assist the staff at Fair Havens, including in how to use personal protective equipment.
The state, and not county health departments, is responsible for regulating nursing homes and senior living facilities.
Binkley acknowledged that she had taken action on a social media post circulating Tuesday that a resident's relative said showed staff members not wearing personal protective equipment appropriately. She said she had forwarded the information to the state department of public health.
Binkley said she knew that the facility had been educated by the state department of public health on appropriate protocol.
"Reports that we are receiving is that (appropriate protocol) is occurring. Obviously those pictures tell a different story," Binkley said.
She said she was "extremely concerned" by the photos she saw.
Fair Havens Administrator Mark Matthews said last week that the facility had already implemented measures aimed to preventing the spread of disease, including regular screenings and masks for staff, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures and cancellation of all communal activities.
This story will be updated.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
