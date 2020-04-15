2 more residents of Fair Havens Senior Living have died, officials say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Two more residents of Fair Havens Senior Living have died of COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.

Both patients were women in their 80s, Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said in a news conference at the county office building.

The total number of Macon County residents who have died is five, all of whom were residents of Fair Havens. Officials have said that 32 cases were associated with the Decatur facility as of Tuesday afternoon, making up the bulk of the county's 43 confirmed cases.

Binkley said there were no additional positive cases Wednesday.

"One (death) would have been too many," Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said.

She said she had been in contact with state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, asking for help. Specifically, she said, community leaders are asking for all residents and employees of Fair Havens to be tested.

Several employees were tested Tuesday, she said, and those results are pending.