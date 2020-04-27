2 new COVID-19 cases in Christian County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

TAYLORVILLE — Christian County has two new confirmed cases of coronavirus, the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency announced Monday.

That brings the county’s total positive cases to 28. There have been four deaths and 241 negative tests.

Officials said despite inquiries about the status of those who have tested positive, they will continue their practice of not reporting “recovered” statistics.

“Guidance from health officials as to the precise moment people who had been infected can no longer infect others is often conflicting, and follow-up testing is often not available to confirm when a person is virus-free,” the news release said.

Officials continue to encourage residents follow social distancing recommendations and wear face coverings.

“If you consider that everyone you meet could be a carrier of COVID-19 and protect yourself according to CDC protocols, you are doing everything you can to keep you and your family safe. The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency challenges everyone to do your best to make this crisis as positive as you can.”

