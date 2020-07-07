2 pedestrians struck by Decatur driver, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say two pedestrians were hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a car in the 1900 block of North 22nd Street.

According to police, the victims, 48 and 40, were walking southbound on 22nd Street around 9:44 p.m. The vehicle was traveling in the same direction and struck both pedestrians. Both were transported to a local hospital shortly after officers arrived at the scene.

Officials say one victim sustained life threatening injuries. The driver, a 24-year-old from Decatur, was not injured. The windshield of the vehicle, which had a Domino's Pizza delivery sign atop it, was severely damaged.

The southbound lane of 22nd Street in the area of the Garfield underpass, was blocked for an extended period while police investigated.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

