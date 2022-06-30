20 year-old Arthur man dies in Interstate 72 crash

SPRINGFIELD — A 20-year-old Arthur man died following a collision on Interstate 72 with a vehicle driving in the wrong direction, Illinois State Police said.

Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon said Lucas Otto died at the scene of the crash. .

State Police said the crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 118 between the Mount Auburn/Illiopolis and Buffalo Mechanicsburg exits.

“Preliminary reports indicate that Unit 1 was traveling the wrong way and struck Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 2 was pronounced deceased on scene. No further information is available at this time,” the statement read.

Allmon said an autopsy conducted Thursday showed Otto died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police are investigating the death.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

