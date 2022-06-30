20 year-old Arthur man dies in Interstate 72 crash

SPRINGFIELD — A 20-year-old Arthur man died following a collision on Interstate 72 with a vehicle driving in the wrong direction, Illinois State Police said.
Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon said Lucas Otto died at the scene of the crash. .
State Police said the crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 118 between the Mount Auburn/Illiopolis and Buffalo Mechanicsburg exits.
“Preliminary reports indicate that Unit 1 was traveling the wrong way and struck Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 2 was pronounced deceased on scene. No further information is available at this time,” the statement read.
Allmon said an autopsy conducted Thursday showed Otto died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police are investigating the death.
U.S. states where consumers spend the most on cars
U.S. States Where Consumers Spend the Most on Cars
Photo Credit: Oaklizm / Shutterstock
Amid recent concerns about inflation in the economy, the market for new and used vehicles is one of the sectors that has drawn the most attention. With the global economy still facing ongoing supply chain challenges—particularly a
shortage of semiconductor chips needed for computer systems in modern vehicles—fewer new cars are hitting the market, which has raised demand for pre-owned vehicles. Additionally, rapidly rising gas prices in recent weeks has boosted demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles.
The result has been higher prices for both new and used cars. According to
recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the prices for new vehicles rose 12.4% from February 2021 to February 2022, while used cars and trucks saw price increases of 41.2% last year—one of the largest increases of any category in the Consumer Price Index.
The recent spike in vehicle prices stands out in part because the price for cars has otherwise shown a slow rate of growth in recent years. From 1997 to 2020, per capita annual spending on vehicle purchases rose from $930 to $1,399, which averages out to a 1.8% annualized increase—a figure in line with normal levels of inflation.
But rising vehicle prices recently are worrying for vehicle owners because other costs associated with owning a car have grown more rapidly over time. Costs to operate a vehicle, like gas, maintenance, and parts, grew 84.1%—about 2.8% per year—from $1,166 in 1997 to $2,147 in 2019, before falling in 2020 with the onset of the pandemic.
Shutterstock
Spending on vehicle operating expenses has grown faster than spending on vehicle purchases
In fact, the cost of operating vehicles accounts for more than half of consumer spending on motor vehicles in the U.S. Total spending on new and used vehicles amounts to nearly $461 billion per year, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The combined cost of fuels, lubricants, and fluids; maintenance and repair; other services; and parts and accessories totals more than $591 billion annually—56.2% of all dollars spent in the category.
Vehicle operation accounts for more than half of consumer spending on motor vehicles
However, spending on vehicle purchases and operations can vary significantly by state. Most of the states spending highly on both purchases and operations are found in the Plains and Mountain West regions. These leading states are less densely populated, which makes car travel vital, and also have harsher winters than other parts of the country, which reduces fuel economy and may increase the need for additional parts or maintenance. At $2,028, Nebraska leads the nation in annual per capita spending on vehicle purchases—the only state to top $2,000—while neighboring Colorado leads in per capita spending on operation at $2,330. But the most expensive state for car owners overall is found in the Northeast. The residents of New Hampshire spend $4,195 per capita on vehicle purchases and operation each year, just edging out Nebraska, where the annual spending totals $4,193.
The states that spend the most on vehicle purchases and vehicle operating expenses
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis
2020 Personal Consumption Expenditures . To identify the states spending the most on cars, researchers at CoPilot calculated total motor vehicle spending per capita in 2020, which includes both new and used vehicle purchases as well as vehicle operation expenses. Vehicle operation includes spending on fuels, lubricants, and fluids; maintenance and repairs; parts and accessories; and other motor vehicle services.
Here are the states spending the most on motor vehicles.
15. Alaska
Photo Credit: Marcus Biastock / Shutterstock
Total motor vehicle spending per capita: $3,563 New & used motor vehicle purchases: $1,467 Motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, & fluids: $507 Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: $661 Motor vehicle parts & accessories: $389 Other motor vehicle services: $539
Shutterstock
14. North Dakota
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Total motor vehicle spending per capita: $3,572 New & used motor vehicle purchases: $1,765 Motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, & fluids: $613 Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: $679 Motor vehicle parts & accessories: $290 Other motor vehicle services: $227
Shutterstock
13. Texas
Photo Credit: ShengYing Lin / Shutterstock
Total motor vehicle spending per capita: $3,615 New & used motor vehicle purchases: $1,740 Motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, & fluids: $781 Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: $552 Motor vehicle parts & accessories: $227 Other motor vehicle services: $315
Shutterstock
12. Utah
Photo Credit: Globe Guide Media Inc / Shutterstock
Total motor vehicle spending per capita: $3,627 New & used motor vehicle purchases: $1,698 Motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, & fluids: $762 Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: $611 Motor vehicle parts & accessories: $321 Other motor vehicle services: $235
Shutterstock
11. Vermont
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Total motor vehicle spending per capita: $3,632 New & used motor vehicle purchases: $1,755 Motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, & fluids: $784 Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: $668 Motor vehicle parts & accessories: $290 Other motor vehicle services: $135
Shutterstock
10. Oklahoma
Photo Credit: ungvar / Shutterstock
Total motor vehicle spending per capita: $3,654 New & used motor vehicle purchases: $1,823 Motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, & fluids: $924 Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: $408 Motor vehicle parts & accessories: $244 Other motor vehicle services: $254
Shutterstock
9. Minnesota
Photo Credit: photo.ua / Shutterstock
Total motor vehicle spending per capita: $3,675 New & used motor vehicle purchases: $1,687 Motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, & fluids: $811 Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: $655 Motor vehicle parts & accessories: $312 Other motor vehicle services: $210
Shutterstock
8. Colorado
Photo Credit: Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock
Total motor vehicle spending per capita: $3,700 New & used motor vehicle purchases: $1,370 Motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, & fluids: $714 Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: $826 Motor vehicle parts & accessories: $404 Other motor vehicle services: $386
Shutterstock
7. Missouri
Photo Credit: Tupungato / Shutterstock
Total motor vehicle spending per capita: $3,779 New & used motor vehicle purchases: $1,610 Motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, & fluids: $982 Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: $625 Motor vehicle parts & accessories: $262 Other motor vehicle services: $300
Shutterstock
6. Maine
Photo Credit: KWJPHOTOART / Shutterstock
Total motor vehicle spending per capita: $3,805 New & used motor vehicle purchases: $1,690 Motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, & fluids: $988 Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: $623 Motor vehicle parts & accessories: $282 Other motor vehicle services: $223
Shutterstock
5. Iowa
Photo Credit: Jim Cork / Shutterstock
Total motor vehicle spending per capita: $4,015 New & used motor vehicle purchases: $1,946 Motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, & fluids: $1,028 Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: $613 Motor vehicle parts & accessories: $290 Other motor vehicle services: $138
Shutterstock
4. Wyoming
Photo Credit: Jess Kraft / Shutterstock
Total motor vehicle spending per capita: $4,068 New & used motor vehicle purchases: $1,837 Motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, & fluids: $846 Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: $695 Motor vehicle parts & accessories: $448 Other motor vehicle services: $241
Shutterstock
3. Montana
Photo Credit: Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Total motor vehicle spending per capita: $4,073 New & used motor vehicle purchases: $1,920 Motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, & fluids: $829 Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: $722 Motor vehicle parts & accessories: $372 Other motor vehicle services: $230
Shutterstock
2. Nebraska
Photo Credit: DomVisuals / Shutterstock
Total motor vehicle spending per capita: $4,193 New & used motor vehicle purchases: $2,028 Motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, & fluids: $1,039 Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: $683 Motor vehicle parts & accessories: $268 Other motor vehicle services: $175
Shutterstock
1. New Hampshire
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Total motor vehicle spending per capita: $4,195 New & used motor vehicle purchases: $1,999 Motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, & fluids: $828 Motor vehicle maintenance & repair: $812 Motor vehicle parts & accessories: $239 Other motor vehicle services: $317
Shutterstock
Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.