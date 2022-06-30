 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Herald & Review is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Vieweg Real Estate
alert top story

20 year-old Arthur man dies in Interstate 72 crash

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — A 20-year-old Arthur man died following a collision on Interstate 72 with a vehicle driving in the wrong direction, Illinois State Police said. 

Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon said Lucas Otto died at the scene of the crash. .

State Police said the crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 118 between the Mount Auburn/Illiopolis and Buffalo Mechanicsburg exits.

“Preliminary reports indicate that Unit 1 was traveling the wrong way and struck Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 2 was pronounced deceased on scene. No further information is available at this time,” the statement read. 

Allmon said an autopsy conducted Thursday showed Otto died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.  

Recommended for you…

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police are investigating the death.

 

 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The James Webb Space Telescope is about to give us its first pictures of deep space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News