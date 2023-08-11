DECATUR — A 20-year-old Decatur man died Thursday afternoon from injuries sustained in head-on crash in eastern Macon County.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Justin D. Cawthon.

Day say Cawthon was the driver of a passenger car that collided with a pickup truck at about 3:06 p.m. at Prairie Valley Road and U.S. 36.

Day said Cawthon died at the scene from severe head and torso trauma.

Day said the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police. Day said routine toxicology tests and an inquest are pending.

No additional information was available.

