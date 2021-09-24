2021 assessment notices mailed in Macon County

DECATUR — The Macon County Supervisor of Assessments Office will begin mailing 2021 assessment notices on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
These are assessments only, not a tax bill, a news release said.
Local artists bring their talents back to Decatur for the Arts in Central Park
Residents who believe their assessment is incorrect or they qualify for an exemption that is not listed on the notice can call 217-424-1364 or go to the assessment office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Room 401, Decatur.
Tate & Lyle is one of the city's most successful businesses and owner of perhaps its most recognizable landmark.
Since its construction in the 1920s as a water source for the city's growing industry, Lake Decatur has become a prime location for fishing, s…
