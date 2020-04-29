2nd Decatur health care worker tests positive for COVID-19

CLINTON — A second Decatur health care worker is among DeWitt County residents who have tested positive for coronavirus, the health department said Tuesday. The new patient, 22, is described as a close contact of another Decatur healthcare worker who tested positive Monday.
Five of the cases in DeWitt and Piatt counties — which share a health department — are healthcare workers.
"Contact tracing remains ongoing," read a statement posted on the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department website on Wednesday. "This case is following quarantine guidance specific to healthcare workers, and contacts are following quarantine orders. All remain under daily monitoring."
Overall, DeWitt County has two current positive cases with four test results pending. One person has recovered.
Piatt reported no current positive cases or pending tests, and six people who have recovered.
On Tuesday, a woman identified as a health care worker employed in Decatur tested positive for COVID-19. The 19-year-old DeWitt County resident was in isolation.
8 changes to the Illinois stay-at-home order starting Friday
VIDEO: Decatur, Macon County health officials community update for Wednesday
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.