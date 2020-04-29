2nd Decatur health care worker tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CLINTON — A second Decatur health care worker is among DeWitt County residents who have tested positive for coronavirus, the health department said Tuesday. The new patient, 22, is described as a close contact of another Decatur healthcare worker who tested positive Monday.

Five of the cases in DeWitt and Piatt counties — which share a health department — are healthcare workers.

"Contact tracing remains ongoing," read a statement posted on the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department website on Wednesday. "This case is following quarantine guidance specific to healthcare workers, and contacts are following quarantine orders. All remain under daily monitoring."

Overall, DeWitt County has two current positive cases with four test results pending. One person has recovered.

Piatt reported no current positive cases or pending tests, and six people who have recovered.