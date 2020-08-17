3 COVID cases reported at Taylorville senior home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A resident and two staff members of Taylorville Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19, the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency reported Monday.

The department in a statement said officials at the 600 S. Houston St. facility have been in contact with the local health and regional health departments.

"This brings the total of long term care facilities in the Chris-Mont EMA response area to 7 out of 18 facilities. They are, Pana: Heritage Health & Prairie Rose; Taylorville: Taylorville Estates, Taylorville Care Center, Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Hickory Estates; Hillsboro: Tremont Ridge," the statement said.