3 die after Decatur crash involving semi

DECATUR — Three people died after a crash between a 2009 Chevy Malibu and semi-truck tractor trailer early Monday.

Decatur Police Lt. Jon D. Quehl said in a statement that police responded at 2:43 a.m. to Water Street and Grand Avenue. He noted that the intersection is controlled by traffic signals.

Officers' initial investigation showed that the semi was traveling north on Water Street and the Malibu was traveling east on Grand Avenue. The two crashed into each other in the intersection, Quehl said.

The Chevy was occupied by six people, five of whom were taken to a hospital. The driver fled the scene on foot but was later located.

Three of the passengers were pronounced dead at the hospital. They were a 23-year-old Decatur man and two females who have not been identified.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team are investigating, Quehl said. He said no further information will be released at this time. He did not indicate whether any citations were issued.

