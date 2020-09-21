3 escape unhurt after Decatur business fire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A fire that damaged a Decatur bar early Monday is under investigation by state authorities.

Crews arrived at Barb's Place Tavern, 421 N. 22nd St., at 1:07 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the front and back of the building. Fire was discovered in a storage room and restrooms in the rear of the business, the department said in a statement.

The fire had extended through the back ceiling and walls and "was active in several void spaces," the statement said.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly, but remained on the scene until 4:50 a.m. The statement said three residents of upstairs apartments were not hurt.

Barb's Place manager Becky Williams said the Adam's Apple, next door to Barb's Place and under the same ownership, will be open as usual on Tuesday. No damage was done there and the Macon County Health Department approved reopening it.

Barb's will have to be closed for several weeks to repair the damage, she said.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

